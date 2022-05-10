Ghoulish Games Launch, Gameplay/Visual Polish & Bug Fixes

Ghoulish Games Has Now Been Released!
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1983760/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Ghoulish_Games/]Click here for the store page!
[/url]
Table Adjustments:
- To prevent Roxy from going out of bounds, the upper platforms on the following stages have been adjusted: Magical Meadows, Wonderful Willows & Great Gamble.
Visuals Polish:
- Northern Cardinal added to the front most street light on Hectic Highway.
- Birds added to various positions on Charming Chopper.
- Barn Owl added to Wonderful Willows, various props relocated.
Bug Fixes:
- The ball/Roxy’s trail will no longer be activated when being transferred/teleported between holes.
- Fixed an issue where particle FX would sometimes play at the wrong times on certain drop targets.
- Fixed an audio bug on Training Tracks
- Fixed an audio bug on Practice Playground
- Fixed on audio bug on Scary Scorer
Changed files in this update