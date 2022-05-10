 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 10 May 2022

Ghoulish Games Launch, Gameplay/Visual Polish & Bug Fixes

Build 8707706

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ghoulish Games Has Now Been Released!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1983760/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Ghoulish_Games/]Click here for the store page!
[/url]

Table Adjustments:

  • To prevent Roxy from going out of bounds, the upper platforms on the following stages have been adjusted: Magical Meadows, Wonderful Willows & Great Gamble.

Visuals Polish:

  • Northern Cardinal added to the front most street light on Hectic Highway.
  • Birds added to various positions on Charming Chopper.
  • Barn Owl added to Wonderful Willows, various props relocated.

Bug Fixes:

  • The ball/Roxy’s trail will no longer be activated when being transferred/teleported between holes.
  • Fixed an issue where particle FX would sometimes play at the wrong times on certain drop targets.
  • Fixed an audio bug on Training Tracks
  • Fixed an audio bug on Practice Playground
  • Fixed on audio bug on Scary Scorer

