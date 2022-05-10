Hotfix 0.02.04

Hello Knights-To-Be,
Please do not mind us as we sweep up some of the dust and bugs that we missed the first time around.
We'll get that mess cleaned up right away!
Hot Fix Patch Notes:
- Fixed issue that could cause players to be locked out of the alchemect lab after defeating the Wilgrim Twins.
- Adjustments to lighting outside the Knight's home in Starspire Refuge to improve performance.
- Fixed player states that would cause certain events to not trigger properly.
- Updated "Quest Failed" UI to properly notify the player and remove old quest data from the Journal if a fail state is reached.
- Fixed issue causing shadowed areas on islands to be too dark.
- Fixed a bug causing Grecko to sometimes fail to teleport to the player correctly.
- Tweaks to Wilgram Twins boss fight
- Fixed bug causing lightning spellblade block effect to work on ranged attacks
- Added swapping weapons to the action queue so it will trigger more reliably.
- Fixed weapon transition when swapping weapons so you don't see weapon snapping into place.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to select buttons in the inventory when context menus were open which could cause a crash
- Removed a bug that would allow the player to remove their inventory items from the UI if they pressed a key on the keyboard while in menu
- Fixed the Graphics menu to update the button key at the bottom of the window to change to the keyboard keys
Changed files in this update