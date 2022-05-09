 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 9 May 2022

Event: Zombie Rampage on Death Damnation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, in Death Damnation, discover a 24h event: Zombie Rampage !

For more info and enjoy this event with the Death Damnation community, join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/bpUhh4kDAN

