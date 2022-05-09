 Skip to content

Mire update for 9 May 2022

Feedback implementation and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8707490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Hearts on nsfw scene will not overlap, preventing un-avoidable misses
  • Double clicking level button will not leave player on loading screen anymore
  • Blocking combat before the scene is visible prevents misclicks
  • Every scene loads faster
  • Removed spinning loading screen animation which made people dizzy
  • Shop screen text bubble stays for a second after finished speaking
  • Clicking locked heart on character selection screen will show feedback that player didn't complete all character levels yet.
  • Every ui button now scales with wider screens.
  • Menu splash animation now scales with wider screens

New features:

  • Encyklopedia
  • Tutorial popup explaining the game
  • Retry button
  • Next level button without the need to go through the menu
  • Hp bar animation
