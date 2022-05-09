Feedback implementation and more

Improvements:
- Hearts on nsfw scene will not overlap, preventing un-avoidable misses
- Double clicking level button will not leave player on loading screen anymore
- Blocking combat before the scene is visible prevents misclicks
- Every scene loads faster
- Removed spinning loading screen animation which made people dizzy
- Shop screen text bubble stays for a second after finished speaking
- Clicking locked heart on character selection screen will show feedback that player didn't complete all character levels yet.
- Every ui button now scales with wider screens.
- Menu splash animation now scales with wider screens
New features:
- Encyklopedia
- Tutorial popup explaining the game
- Retry button
- Next level button without the need to go through the menu
- Hp bar animation
Changed files in this update