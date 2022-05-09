10.05.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
- Public Lobbies now available
- PVP Mode added that disables revive
- 5 New Skills Added
- Spectate system added
- Ally mob now attacks randomly
- Ally mob attack delay reduced 4 to 3 seconds
- Ally mob rotation glitch fixed
- Poison damage delay increased 1 to 2 seconds
- Dashing ghost skill fixed It works now, sorry about that
- Players no longer spawn in the same spot
- 3 Languages added in this patch other languages will be added in next patches
Changed files in this update