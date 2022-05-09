 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 9 May 2022

10.05.2022 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8707424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

  • Public Lobbies now available
  • PVP Mode added that disables revive
  • 5 New Skills Added
  • Spectate system added
  • Ally mob now attacks randomly
  • Ally mob attack delay reduced 4 to 3 seconds
  • Ally mob rotation glitch fixed
  • Poison damage delay increased 1 to 2 seconds
  • Dashing ghost skill fixed It works now, sorry about that
  • Players no longer spawn in the same spot
  • 3 Languages added in this patch other languages ​​will be added in next patches

