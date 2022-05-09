Hotfix 1.0.46

Hey Everyone!
We have a small patch to address a few issues that we've identified since the last patch. As always, [please report any bugs you find ](discord.gg/lrg)so that we can keep working to make the game as good as it can be!
Bug Fixes
- Machines with touchscreen input should no longer experience any issues with the mouse being unusable.
- Right-facing T kennels should have a capacity of 4 dogs now.
- Vertical Run Kennels have had their colliders adjusted so that they should be able to placed directly next to one another now.
- The input for the adoption evaluation skip should now properly default to the space bar. Control remapping for this input will be coming in a future update.
Thanks!
Tanner, Olivia, and the rest of the TTR team.
Changed files in this update