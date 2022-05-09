 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

To The Rescue! update for 9 May 2022

Hotfix 1.0.46

Share · View all patches · Build 8707227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

We have a small patch to address a few issues that we've identified since the last patch. As always, [please report any bugs you find ](discord.gg/lrg)so that we can keep working to make the game as good as it can be!

Bug Fixes

  • Machines with touchscreen input should no longer experience any issues with the mouse being unusable.
  • Right-facing T kennels should have a capacity of 4 dogs now.
  • Vertical Run Kennels have had their colliders adjusted so that they should be able to placed directly next to one another now.
  • The input for the adoption evaluation skip should now properly default to the space bar. Control remapping for this input will be coming in a future update.

Thanks!
Tanner, Olivia, and the rest of the TTR team.

Changed files in this update

To The Rescue! Depot Depot 946721
  • Loading history…
To The Rescue! Mac Depot Depot 946722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.