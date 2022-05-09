Hotfix 17.10: Various Bug Fixes

General Changes
- Topaz Sword no longer has a hidden 100% chance to cast Chain Lightning on striking. It now has a 10% chance to cast shock. Changed the damage type from Physical to Lightning
- Golden Cross and Sun Stuff no longer deal damage to you when hitting allies with return damage
- Dark God's Scepter changed from melee to ranged.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused you not be able to activate quests
- Fixed some issues that caused player to not be able to end their turn
- Fixed some issues that caused increasing lag over time while playing
- Fixed issue where Bioluminescence wasn't properly applied to the Ghost Shroom patch loot table
- Fixed issue where ground effects that affect movement would still affect your movement after restarting the battle
- Fixed issue that could causes crashes on certain Water Temple maps
- Fixed issue where one team could act while the other team isn't finished acting yet
- Fixed issue where you could sometimes move while acting
- Fixed issue with shift+left click to quick sell not functioning
Changed files in this update