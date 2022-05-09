 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Stolen Realm update for 9 May 2022

Hotfix 17.10: Various Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8707139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Topaz Sword no longer has a hidden 100% chance to cast Chain Lightning on striking. It now has a 10% chance to cast shock. Changed the damage type from Physical to Lightning
  • Golden Cross and Sun Stuff no longer deal damage to you when hitting allies with return damage
  • Dark God's Scepter changed from melee to ranged.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that sometimes caused you not be able to activate quests
  • Fixed some issues that caused player to not be able to end their turn
  • Fixed some issues that caused increasing lag over time while playing
  • Fixed issue where Bioluminescence wasn't properly applied to the Ghost Shroom patch loot table
  • Fixed issue where ground effects that affect movement would still affect your movement after restarting the battle
  • Fixed issue that could causes crashes on certain Water Temple maps
  • Fixed issue where one team could act while the other team isn't finished acting yet
  • Fixed issue where you could sometimes move while acting
  • Fixed issue with shift+left click to quick sell not functioning

Changed files in this update

Stolen Realm Content Depot 1330001
  • Loading history…
Stolen Realm Depot Mac Depot 1330002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.