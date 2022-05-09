 Skip to content

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 9 May 2022

HOT FIX

It is possible that your character dies when you continue a saved game before this update !
This is due to the integration of a new variable on the hero which controls the maximum health.
the next patch will fix this problem and should arrive shortly.

SAVE

  • Saved games should now properly launch from the hero select menu.
  • Restarting from the last save point right after a defeat should now load correctly and give you access to the biome corresponding to the checkpoint.

RUNE

  • The HEL rune now grants the healing card in your hand when played.

CARD

  • The "Earthen Rage" card no longer crashes the game when played on the "Snake".

