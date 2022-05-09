 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Acquitted update for 9 May 2022

update 9 May 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8706713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made weapon drops more obvious with a spawning sound and light flash (don't want people to miss them anymore)

NEXT STEPS:

  • Continue improving the controller use, especially aiming with the right joystick (please let me know how it works - the joystick doesn't seem to perform as well as the mouse)
  • Add an option to turn off the red damage effect that flashes on the screen
  • Fix the player death animation on non-1080p resolutions
  • Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens
  • Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use

Thanks guys!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.