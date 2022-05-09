update 9 May 2022

- Made weapon drops more obvious with a spawning sound and light flash (don't want people to miss them anymore)
NEXT STEPS:
- Continue improving the controller use, especially aiming with the right joystick (please let me know how it works - the joystick doesn't seem to perform as well as the mouse)
- Add an option to turn off the red damage effect that flashes on the screen
- Fix the player death animation on non-1080p resolutions
- Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens
- Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use
Thanks guys!
Changed files in this update