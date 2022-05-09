- Redesigned the Workers screen
- Added year and news type filters to news page
- Added worker details to the negotiate contract screen
- Added production options to the Edit Promotions screen
- Added a randomness to when production values will change in an AI promotion
- Added table view in All Promotions screen
- Fixed bug with popularity progress charts in All Promotions screen
- Fixed bug with Look Good segment purposes
- Fixed bug where all contracts would be set to the same terms during a renewal
- Fixed issue where workers could change with arrow keys while negotiation modal is open
- Fixed typo on production screen
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 9 May 2022
Update Notes 9 May 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
