Pro Wrestling Sim update for 9 May 2022

Update Notes 9 May 2022

Update Notes 9 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Redesigned the Workers screen
  • Added year and news type filters to news page
  • Added worker details to the negotiate contract screen
  • Added production options to the Edit Promotions screen
  • Added a randomness to when production values will change in an AI promotion
  • Added table view in All Promotions screen
  • Fixed bug with popularity progress charts in All Promotions screen
  • Fixed bug with Look Good segment purposes
  • Fixed bug where all contracts would be set to the same terms during a renewal
  • Fixed issue where workers could change with arrow keys while negotiation modal is open
  • Fixed typo on production screen

