Eternal Edge Plus Prologue update for 9 May 2022

Eternal Edge + Prologue Version 200009 Change Notes

  • Fixed issue that caused rebinding 'E' to 'Any Key' in the Mouse/Keyboard rebinding screen

  • Added "Reset to Defaults' option in Mouse/Keyboard rebinding screen

  • Fixed issue with Ultra-Wide resolutions not displaying Campsite screen properly

  • Added option of Sprint Toggle/Hold in the Settings screen
    Toggle is now on by default

  • Added option to toggle Camera Rotation Smoothing in the settings screen
    This should help players who are experiencing fast camera rotation when playing with keyboard/mouse
    Smoothing is now off by default

  • Korean translation fixes
    Language Select Screen
    Intro cutscene at 'Sanctuary'

  • Fixed issue causing Crafting Tables to lock screen

