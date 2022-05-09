Eternal Edge + Prologue Version 200009 Change Notes

Eternal Edge + Prologue Version 200009 Changelog
-
Fixed issue that caused rebinding 'E' to 'Any Key' in the Mouse/Keyboard rebinding screen
-
Added "Reset to Defaults' option in Mouse/Keyboard rebinding screen
-
Fixed issue with Ultra-Wide resolutions not displaying Campsite screen properly
-
Added option of Sprint Toggle/Hold in the Settings screen
Toggle is now on by default
-
Added option to toggle Camera Rotation Smoothing in the settings screen
This should help players who are experiencing fast camera rotation when playing with keyboard/mouse
Smoothing is now off by default
-
Korean translation fixes
Language Select Screen
Intro cutscene at 'Sanctuary'
-
Fixed issue causing Crafting Tables to lock screen
