Eternal Edge + Version 200009 Change Notes

Eternal Edge + Version Changelog
-
Fixed issue that caused rebinding 'E' to 'Any Key' in the Mouse/Keyboard rebinding screen
-
Added "Reset to Defaults' option in Mouse/Keyboard rebinding screen
-
Fixed issue with Ultra-Wide resolutions not displaying Campsite screen properly
-
Added option of Sprint Toggle/Hold in the Settings screen
--Toggle is now on by default
-
Added option to toggle Camera Rotation Smoothing in the settings screen
--This should help players who are experiencing fast camera rotation when playing with keyboard/mouse
--Smoothing is now off by default
-
Korean translation fixes
--Language Select Screen
--Intro cutscene at 'Sanctuary'
-
Fixed issue causing Crafting Tables to lock screen
Changed files in this update