Revolution Diabolique update for 9 May 2022

May 9th Patch

May 9th Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • improved and reorganized Glossary entries
  • altered introductory scene (ch1)
  • removed duplicate "war" text (ch1)
  • corrected tense of a Mauriceau revenge option (ch1)
  • multireplace typo fixed (ch2)
  • clarified fire extinguishing option text (ch2)
  • fixed Vervaise reward text (ch2)
  • adjusted Vervaise's title for feminine form (ch2 on)
  • added extra choice when considering the Vendeans (ch4)
  • fixed librarian demon double-binding (ch5)
  • PC no longer collects a government salary after fleeing the country (from ch5 on)
  • fix crash involving government recognition from alternate destinations (ch6)
  • fixed a rare invalid initialization of Jules/Julia's mood (ch6)
  • fixed a crash involving defecting to the rebels (ch6)
  • properly initialize to prevent a far too easy fight after whipping up and leading a rebellion against Paris (ch7)
  • additional initialization problems fixed there (ch7)
  • fixed a variable name issue in the adoring crowds sequence (ch7)
  • don't let PC keep alienating new-government stakeholders until a crash (ch7)
  • made mutually exclusive texts actually mutually exclusive in demon-teacher training (ch7)
  • don't claim PC is in the Paris legislature if actually not (ch7)
  • added more varying text about popular mood if sentiment is building against the government (ch7)
  • PC no longer keeps making decisions about the faction if fled (ch7)
  • don't call royalist rebels "Revolutionaries" (ch7)
  • fixed the text displayed at the end of chapter if a non-noble PC becomes the leader of France (ch7)
  • Gaudry romance ending calculation fixed (ch8)

