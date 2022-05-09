May 9th Patch

- improved and reorganized Glossary entries
- altered introductory scene (ch1)
- removed duplicate "war" text (ch1)
- corrected tense of a Mauriceau revenge option (ch1)
- multireplace typo fixed (ch2)
- clarified fire extinguishing option text (ch2)
- fixed Vervaise reward text (ch2)
- adjusted Vervaise's title for feminine form (ch2 on)
- added extra choice when considering the Vendeans (ch4)
- fixed librarian demon double-binding (ch5)
- PC no longer collects a government salary after fleeing the country (from ch5 on)
- fix crash involving government recognition from alternate destinations (ch6)
- fixed a rare invalid initialization of Jules/Julia's mood (ch6)
- fixed a crash involving defecting to the rebels (ch6)
- properly initialize to prevent a far too easy fight after whipping up and leading a rebellion against Paris (ch7)
- additional initialization problems fixed there (ch7)
- fixed a variable name issue in the adoring crowds sequence (ch7)
- don't let PC keep alienating new-government stakeholders until a crash (ch7)
- made mutually exclusive texts actually mutually exclusive in demon-teacher training (ch7)
- don't claim PC is in the Paris legislature if actually not (ch7)
- added more varying text about popular mood if sentiment is building against the government (ch7)
- PC no longer keeps making decisions about the faction if fled (ch7)
- don't call royalist rebels "Revolutionaries" (ch7)
- fixed the text displayed at the end of chapter if a non-noble PC becomes the leader of France (ch7)
- Gaudry romance ending calculation fixed (ch8)
