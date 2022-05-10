5.7.2 | Bugfix Patch

Features
- Added new chase music to The Ghost Face.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where James Sunderland was missing his normal and injured breathing.
- Fixed an issue where the embers and wood inside the braziers in the Eyrie of Crows map emit a metal SFX when struck.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Legions idle animation briefly not to play when Feral Frenzy ended.
- Fixed an issue where pressing "Enter" when entering a promo code closed the popup without submitting the code.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Rancor perk not to apply the exposed effect to the obsession after the exit gates are powered.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Bitter Murmur perk not to trigger when a generator is completed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the exposed status effect icon to remain displayed for survivors Evil Within tier 3 ends when playing as The Shape.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors being moried to be able to reveal the Ghost Face.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Ghost Face's power icon to remain unchanged when activating Night Shroud.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Hemorrhage status effect not to refresh upon entering the Nightmare's traps when equipped with the Cat Block add-on.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Fuming Mix Tape add-on effect to be cancelled when a survivor cleanses the Hex: Ruin totem during Feral Frenzy.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors to gain stacks to Feral Slash when hitting a survivor as they are being unhooked.
- Fixed an issue that caused the mending interaction to continue after the deep wound effect is removed by the use of the Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe.
- Fixed an issue that caused the archives ambiance to be cut in the Compendium.
- Fixed an issue that caused Killers to not being able to hit Survivors on top of stairs in Midwich Elementary School map.
- Fixed an issue that caused a noticeable seams in the frame of a vault in Lery's Memorial Institute map.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to be not reachable and unable to be crushed by Survivors after pouncing behind the hole in the locker room in the RPD map.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to dissolve after pouncing on most of the stairways on Haddonfield map
- Fixed an issue that caused tutorial progression to appear to be carried over to a different account after switching accounts.
Known Issues
- The Ghost Face's addon "Olsen's Driver's License" is not functioning.
- Survivors are missing the open exit gate animation when injured and affected by the Nemesis' T-Virus.
