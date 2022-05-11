 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite update for 11 May 2022

PATCH 1.0.3.97008

Share · View all patches · Build 8705953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.3.97008

Patch deployment times may vary by platform.

We have implemented the following changes.

COSMETICS

  • The Elite Lancer Skin should now unlock correctly when Max Rank is achieved.

ABILITIES & PERKS

  • LANCER: Fixed an issue with the CQW Mastery Perk, and it should now provide the correct amount of ammo.
  • LANCER: Overwatch: Previously listed as a 20 Combat Rating, it's now 0 (in line with base ability CR for all Kits)
  • LANCER: Protective Layer: Previously listed as a 15 Combat Rating, it's now 10.
  • LANCER: Residual Charge: Previously listed as a 20 Combat Rating, it's now 10.
  • DEMOLISHER: The Loud and Clear Ability should once again properly provide an additional stack of the Clear the Room Passive when attached to Micro Rockets.
  • DOC: The Trauma Station Ability will no longer heal Defense Points in Point Defense Mode.

CHALLENGE CARDS

  • The Robot Carnival Challenge Card now works in the Giants of the Earth: Insertion Mission.

HIDDEN CACHES

  • Perks from Hidden Caches are now guaranteed to be received once players have found all of the available Attachment Rewards in a Campaign's Hidden Cache pool.

GENERAL

  • Changed the Persist ADS shoulder setting to be set to ON by default.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.