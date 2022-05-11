HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.3.97008
Patch deployment times may vary by platform.
We have implemented the following changes.
COSMETICS
- The Elite Lancer Skin should now unlock correctly when Max Rank is achieved.
ABILITIES & PERKS
- LANCER: Fixed an issue with the CQW Mastery Perk, and it should now provide the correct amount of ammo.
- LANCER: Overwatch: Previously listed as a 20 Combat Rating, it's now 0 (in line with base ability CR for all Kits)
- LANCER: Protective Layer: Previously listed as a 15 Combat Rating, it's now 10.
- LANCER: Residual Charge: Previously listed as a 20 Combat Rating, it's now 10.
- DEMOLISHER: The Loud and Clear Ability should once again properly provide an additional stack of the Clear the Room Passive when attached to Micro Rockets.
- DOC: The Trauma Station Ability will no longer heal Defense Points in Point Defense Mode.
CHALLENGE CARDS
- The Robot Carnival Challenge Card now works in the Giants of the Earth: Insertion Mission.
HIDDEN CACHES
- Perks from Hidden Caches are now guaranteed to be received once players have found all of the available Attachment Rewards in a Campaign's Hidden Cache pool.
GENERAL
- Changed the Persist ADS shoulder setting to be set to ON by default.
