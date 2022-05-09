Update alpha version 26
- Improved tutorial with animation on buttons to help new players
- Added descriptions on several items (some items may still be without description)
- Added precision on peppers in the loading screen
- Changed the category from "trash" to "other" in the sales hotel
- Fixed a bug that could duplicate items
- Only one account can be logged in at a time now
- Fixed the display of the pet seller interface
- Reduced the time before an item can be picked up again
- Changed the system to warn when the hunger bar is low, now there is a message every 30 seconds (instead of 10 seconds before)
- Improved lotto interface with more detail
- Fixed a bug on the building seller
- Modification of the recipe of the "sorcerer pass" potion
- Modification of the finding card game to add winnings for 3 cards, 4 cards and 5 cards
Changed files in this update