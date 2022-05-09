 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 9 May 2022

Update alpha version 26

  • Improved tutorial with animation on buttons to help new players
  • Added descriptions on several items (some items may still be without description)
  • Added precision on peppers in the loading screen
  • Changed the category from "trash" to "other" in the sales hotel
  • Fixed a bug that could duplicate items
  • Only one account can be logged in at a time now
  • Fixed the display of the pet seller interface
  • Reduced the time before an item can be picked up again
  • Changed the system to warn when the hunger bar is low, now there is a message every 30 seconds (instead of 10 seconds before)
  • Improved lotto interface with more detail
  • Fixed a bug on the building seller
  • Modification of the recipe of the "sorcerer pass" potion
  • Modification of the finding card game to add winnings for 3 cards, 4 cards and 5 cards
