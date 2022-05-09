 Skip to content

Cactus Cowboy - Plants at War update for 9 May 2022

Trigger button anyone?

I read every feedback and what seems to bother people the most that you have to use the grip buttons to pull sliders back on guns. Especially those Index controllers seem to have issues with that.
Hence, I added the option "Trigger Reload" to the hand and main menu. Goes without saying that this setting can be changed at any time during the game and saves.

