Patch Notes 0.5.144

Hello mercenaries!

We've just pushed out a new update with a good mix of fixes and changes. Be sure to update your game! Repairing gear didn't make it into this update, but we have implemented it on our end - it just needs a bit more testing before we push it live with next week's patch.

Patch Notes for 0.5.144

Fixes

Enemies can no longer use melee attacks while out of range of their target

Lightning attacks will no longer critically strike wet targets (they only receive +50% damage)

The Dreadknight's Pull of the Void ability now has a tooltip describing its effects (adjacent targets are Rooted)

When zooming in on characters at the edge of the map, the camera will no longer glitch out trying to center them

The Pyromania buff now expires properly

Skeleton bone piles can no longer be feared

The correct playtime is now displayed on files that have over 60 hours

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when a House Skirmisher began combat on a certain tile in the marsh environment

Duplicate quests will no longer spawn at the same time in cities

If a character somehow gets onto an invalid hex at the start or end of their turn, they will be teleported to the nearest valid hex

Certain quests were completing when entering the wrong city - this should hopefully be resolved now

Additions & Changes

The turn order is now visible during the deployment phase

You can now hold Tab to display all hexes on the field during deployment and combat

Ultra wide support has been added

Retina display support added for Mac

You can now see the blue 'pips' that represent ability charges while camping, and also in the level up screen

The Pyrolancer's Fuelled by Fire passive ability now has a status icon to indicate how much of a buff they are receiving

Changed the goal for the Eradicate Voidspawn quest so it triggers a mission complete after beating the boss, instead of needing to clear every battle in the dungeon

Completing a quest objective now adds 240 days to its expiration time, giving you plenty of time to return to your employer

Added an option to disable screen shake effects

The bottom edge of some combat areas are now treated like a wall, allowing you to push targets into it and trigger bonus damage

You can now change your company's name in the history section of the management menu

The price of resources (Wood, Iron, etc) have been changed across the board and are now more valuable

Added a new Cloth resource, exported by the city of Athirton

Adjusted the durability and cost of most gear in preparation for the upcoming repair mechanic

Balance

Increased the Defense (+3) and Evasion (+2) stats of the Tower Shield

Increased the fire terrain duration from the Pyrolancer's Wildfire ability to 8 turns (from 5)

The Wildfire upgrades for duration now increase it by 2 (from 1)

Changed the weighting of the 'Disorganized' time modifier so it can no longer trigger early on in a dungeon

In order for us to keep track of community suggestions, we have created a Featurebase page where you can request features to be added to the game. Going forward, we will be using this list to decide what to include in our regular patches, with the most upvoted suggestions getting priority. If there's something you want to see in the game, please submit it here. You can post and upvote anonymously, or sign in with your Discord account.