English
##########Content#############
Added the concept of "Shade Corruption" (More mechanisms to be added later.)
Tainted Business Suit now has a shade corruption value of 15. (Old items generated previous to this version are not affected.)
Increased the drop rate of Tainted Business Suit
Added some empty coffins in the "Beneath the Church" area. (Usable for resting.)
##########System#############
Added a debug function to go through the entire game project to find if an event is using a specific script function.
Moved all sleeping codes in different events to one common event for better maintenance.
简体中文
##########Content#############
加入了新的概念『暗影侵蚀』（更多的机制会在之后加入）
被腐蚀的西装现在有一个为15的暗影侵蚀数值。（此前已经生成的物品不受改变。）
提高了被腐蚀的西装的掉落几率。
在教堂地下区域加入了一些空的棺材。（可以用于休息。）
##########System#############
加入了一个debug用的功能，可以检索游戏中所有的事件是否使用了一个特定的脚本功能。
将所有的和睡眠有关的分布在不同事件中的代码移动到了一个公共事件中用于更好地维护。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 May 2022
Update, Version 20220509
English
Changed files in this update