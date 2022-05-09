Changed the user interface for when you are spawning furniture, it will be much easier to find the furniture that you are looking for with the newly added tabs, just toggle your furniture button and you can simply click the tabs on both the left and right that will show just your couches, lamps, tvs, ect ect. If you have already bought furniture before the update, the furniture will not be filtered but will simply show up if you select any of the tabs, but you can still buy new furniture and that furniture will be filtered.
Tonikk Tycoon update for 9 May 2022
Furniture UI Revamp
Patchnotes via Steam Community
