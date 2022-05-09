- Fixed an issue with belt strength reducing party strength when equiped
- Fixed some issues with party agility/perception/intelligence not being calculated correctly
- Removing an attribute equipment from the inventory now updates the UI
- Stand ground has been reworked. Its now a move command that gives bonus armor and resistance when you move
- Its no longer possible to left-click on the enviroment to move, you have to use the card instead
- Attacking now has the hotkey 1 and Moving has 2
- Lady now starts with 8 health
- Lady Sacrifice only works when the lady loses health
- Lady Sacrifice no longer works from friendly damage
- Lady Sacrifice now heals 1-2, 2-3, 3-4 damage per level
- Dwarf Iron barrel now has 3 upgrades with 2/3/4 hits
- Fixed a bug with the corrupt guards at the city requiring more gold
- Monters with spears now attack the closest enemy if no enemies in a line are found
- Fixed various issues with spear monsters sometimes not attacking heroes in a line.
- Prince damage aura has been reworked, it now gives bonus damage to all body attacks made from around the prince(diagonal or adjacent)
- Savager enrage now has a status icon when its active
- Fixed an issue with weaken status icon not being removed properly
Dark Quest: Board Game update for 9 May 2022
* Version 0.54 *
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update