Dark Quest: Board Game update for 9 May 2022

* Version 0.54 *

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue with belt strength reducing party strength when equiped
  • Fixed some issues with party agility/perception/intelligence not being calculated correctly
  • Removing an attribute equipment from the inventory now updates the UI
  • Stand ground has been reworked. Its now a move command that gives bonus armor and resistance when you move
  • Its no longer possible to left-click on the enviroment to move, you have to use the card instead
  • Attacking now has the hotkey 1 and Moving has 2
  • Lady now starts with 8 health
  • Lady Sacrifice only works when the lady loses health
  • Lady Sacrifice no longer works from friendly damage
  • Lady Sacrifice now heals 1-2, 2-3, 3-4 damage per level
  • Dwarf Iron barrel now has 3 upgrades with 2/3/4 hits
  • Fixed a bug with the corrupt guards at the city requiring more gold
  • Monters with spears now attack the closest enemy if no enemies in a line are found
  • Fixed various issues with spear monsters sometimes not attacking heroes in a line.
  • Prince damage aura has been reworked, it now gives bonus damage to all body attacks made from around the prince(diagonal or adjacent)
  • Savager enrage now has a status icon when its active
  • Fixed an issue with weaken status icon not being removed properly

