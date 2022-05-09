- Probably fixed a screen resolution bug which occurred under rare circumstances - disabled retina support and 4K/set the resolution hard to HD - as I could not test on all devices I would be happy for a feedback if the bug is fixed
- Added back buttons the Join Game and Map Selection menus
- Changed the appearance and highlighting of the menu font and updated some menus
- Many fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 9 May 2022
UPDATE 3.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update