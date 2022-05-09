 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 9 May 2022

UPDATE 3.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Probably fixed a screen resolution bug which occurred under rare circumstances - disabled retina support and 4K/set the resolution hard to HD - as I could not test on all devices I would be happy for a feedback if the bug is fixed
  • Added back buttons the Join Game and Map Selection menus
  • Changed the appearance and highlighting of the menu font and updated some menus
  • Many fixes and improvements

