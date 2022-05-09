Version 743: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

Minor update this week, some QoL stuff but mostly just addressing feedback and reported bugs while working towards our next big update. That update is planned for this month still, and we are currently working on addressing feedback and bugs brought up in testing.
Changes:
- Charge Placement Ghosts: (re)Added feature from the Alpha; looking at an object while holding a charge will preview the placement of the charge as a ghost on that object
- Charge Placement Ghosts: Fixed a couple bugs with the original implementation involving moving doors and wall charge size
- Shoot Verb: New interactable verb for vents that tells you to shoot the vent from the inside (also works for two sided vents if we ever bring them back)
- Shoot Verb: New logic so that the shoot verb can check for weapons and tell you to pull out a gun to shoot the vent
- Doors: Make door renderer actually interpolate and render doors at more than tickrate speed
- Doors: Optimization to reduce how often we make door simulator calls
- Doors: Make door simulator calls happen throwable calls when simulating to make sure they're in the right state first
- Notification Banners: Banners render above chat window (like queue for ranked)
- Notification Banners: Banners should position themselves properly above other notification banners instead of overlapping
- Notification Banners: Banners render immediately above "Press Enter To Chat" if chatbox is disabled and not open, otherwise they render above the open chatbox
- Notification Banners: "Queue for Ranked" banner will now change to "QFR" at the start of defender setup phase instead of at the start of execution
- Spawning: Fix bug where players who placed pucks on spawnable surfaces that overlapped other spawnable surfaces could fail to spawn properly
- Spawning: Fix bug where logic to catch failed spawning players failed in a similar manner to puck placement that caused players to spawn on the emergency backup bomb spawnpoint
- Spawning: Emergency bomb spawn point should no longer spawn you in the ceiling
- Training: Fixed bug where players in training can sometimes "turn into bots" when spawning the bots for target practice
- New Maps: Putting this in the patch notes because our map rotation has been much slower lately as the level designers are spending more time overhauling existing tilesets/content for future updates.
