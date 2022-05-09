Version 0.598 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Reworked
■ Reworked help information on playerhud
■ Reworked help information on vehiclehud
■ Reworked popup messages on playerhud (limited to 5 messages at the same time)
■ Reworked ghost function, if you can interact with held or inventory item with forcus target
Functionality
■ Added function to make held actor to ghost material, if player focus attachable items
Changed
■ Changed material for ghost actors
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with no delete focus in 3rd person mode
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable01" with dirt from item "shovel01" or "buckets"
Improvements
■ Improved performance
