 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Gold Hunter update for 9 May 2022

Version 0.598 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8705035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Reworked

■ Reworked help information on playerhud
■ Reworked help information on vehiclehud
■ Reworked popup messages on playerhud (limited to 5 messages at the same time)
■ Reworked ghost function, if you can interact with held or inventory item with forcus target

Functionality

■ Added function to make held actor to ghost material, if player focus attachable items

Changed

■ Changed material for ghost actors

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with no delete focus in 3rd person mode
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable01" with dirt from item "shovel01" or "buckets"

Improvements

■ Improved performance

Changed files in this update

Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.