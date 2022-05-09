-Fixed issues with saving trees/teleporters introduced in the last update
-Actually fixed the way trees save when starting a new save
-Adjusted the Player's side colliders (now lines up with the Player's top/bottom colliders; has the downside of the Player looking worse when nudged against a wall, but fixes a ton of issues that existed prior involving colliding at an angle that surpassed the side colliders)
-Fixed the Player's dash particles layering over parts of the ground
Crupt update for 9 May 2022
Update 23
