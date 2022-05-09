 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

GROUND BRANCH update for 9 May 2022

Build Update #037: Another Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8704907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build ID: 8704907 (Client) / 8704918 (Dedicated Server)
Download size: 57.3 MB (Client) / 28.3 MB (Dedicated Server)
Another week, another attempt at wrapping up V1032 for good. Here's the change list:

  • Fixed several causes of crashes — sorry about those!

  • Fixed built-in iron sights on various weapons not working or otherwise not interfacing correctly with placed iron sights

  • Fixed M17 pistol missing rear sight texture

  • Fixed apparent shifting of the firearm when crouching/leaning

  • Fixed (hopefully) zeroing issues that resulted in weird offsets, stretched necks etc.

  • General update to sight line system

  • General fixes to inventory system

  • Updated item LOD handling, fixing issue with G33 Magnifier

  • Updated kit parsing logic to fix issues with Main Menu screen characters kits, AI bot kits and others

  • Updated MK46's OnEmptyShot event to call parent version of event — fixes the MK46 not using the gradual dry-fire animation

  • Corrected material index used for reticle in Micro T-1

  • Updated passthrough widget material to be less washed out (hopefully)

  • Updated GBGameState to allow for easily debugging MOTD in-editor via GB.DebugServerMOTD console variable

  • Added confirmation dialogue before displaying web-based server MOTD: now recommends only allowing images from trusted websites

  • Server Info whiteboard:

    • Updated display settings to auto-scale to fit

    • Updated size and placement to prevent white border

    • Updated blueprint to fall back to displaying servername and motd URL if a web-based MOTD was denied earlier and remembered

      • Made firing and pump animation two deliberate motions by adding slight delay before calling the pump animation

  • Updated Tablet item to better handle laptop interactions (putting Tablet away and switching back) in Intel Retrieval mode

  • Fixed bug in spawn-finding algorithm for Deathmatch (was using wrong TeamID, so not finding spawns as far as possible from other players)

  • Disabled debug strings related to trigger pull failing

Changed files in this update

Ground Branch Preview Depot Depot 16901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.