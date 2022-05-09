Build Update #037: Another Hotfix

Build ID: 8704907 (Client) / 8704918 (Dedicated Server)
Download size: 57.3 MB (Client) / 28.3 MB (Dedicated Server)
Another week, another attempt at wrapping up V1032 for good. Here's the change list:
-
Fixed several causes of crashes — sorry about those!
-
Fixed built-in iron sights on various weapons not working or otherwise not interfacing correctly with placed iron sights
-
Fixed M17 pistol missing rear sight texture
-
Fixed apparent shifting of the firearm when crouching/leaning
-
Fixed (hopefully) zeroing issues that resulted in weird offsets, stretched necks etc.
-
General update to sight line system
-
General fixes to inventory system
-
Updated item LOD handling, fixing issue with G33 Magnifier
-
Updated kit parsing logic to fix issues with Main Menu screen characters kits, AI bot kits and others
-
Updated MK46's OnEmptyShot event to call parent version of event — fixes the MK46 not using the gradual dry-fire animation
-
Corrected material index used for reticle in Micro T-1
-
Updated passthrough widget material to be less washed out (hopefully)
-
Updated GBGameState to allow for easily debugging MOTD in-editor via GB.DebugServerMOTD console variable
-
Added confirmation dialogue before displaying web-based server MOTD: now recommends only allowing images from trusted websites
-
Server Info whiteboard:
-
Updated display settings to auto-scale to fit
-
Updated size and placement to prevent white border
-
Updated blueprint to fall back to displaying servername and motd URL if a web-based MOTD was denied earlier and remembered
- Made firing and pump animation two deliberate motions by adding slight delay before calling the pump animation
-
-
Updated Tablet item to better handle laptop interactions (putting Tablet away and switching back) in Intel Retrieval mode
-
Fixed bug in spawn-finding algorithm for Deathmatch (was using wrong TeamID, so not finding spawns as far as possible from other players)
-
Disabled debug strings related to trigger pull failing
