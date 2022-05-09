 Skip to content

Forlorn update for 9 May 2022

Forlorn Update - v0.10013

Forlorn update v0.10013 is focused on solving the most burning issues raised by players following the launch of the initial Early Access version.

  • Resources are now more abundant in the world
  • Improved bow accuracy and reduced the arrow drop
  • Added a chance to get your arrows back after shooting your bow
  • Reduced campfire brightness
  • Fixed a bug where "Craft a knife" task would not immediately be counted as completed if the knife was already equipped

We appreciate all the feedback everyone has given so far. Please keep sharing your thoughts with us, so together we can continue improving the game.

