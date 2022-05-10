 Skip to content

WARNO update for 10 May 2022

New patch released!

Build 8704776

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi commanders!

Here is an update to WARNO with a whole bunch of important additions, fixes and adjustments.
Be sure to check out the list below.

FEATURES:

  • introducing the new T-62 tank line
  • introducing the new Su-27S
  • introducing the proper GAZ-66 model
  • updated the style of the "Outdated mod" window
  • improved lisibility in the air wing panel
  • improved navigation with arrow keys in the armory and in the battlegroup builder
  • improved the movement behavior of the helicopters when using a move&attack order

BUG FIXES:

  • fixed AR and the MMG weapons that were ineffective against light vehicles
  • fixed aircraft's aggro
  • fixed some discrepancies with veterancy choices, allowing to chose a single same plane at two different levels
  • AI artillery (and smart orders) won't shoot on flying helicopters anymore
  • AI will focus less on the forest in Mount River
  • AI will no longer send units to their death when it realizes it lost control of a sector
  • fixed AI (on Chemical) that would ignore some bridges for its vehicles

GENERIC:

  • overhauled aicrafts' prices
  • overhauled SPAAGs' prices and RoF
  • MMG no longer have an accuracy bonus based on distance + accuracy on the move removed from the info panel
  • minimum range increased on MMGs
  • reduced bomb damage against armor
  • reduced the distance between the planes' bomb release point and their target
  • reduced the rockets' supply costs
  • increased HE damage on infantry from tank guns & IFV's autocannons

NATO:

  • decreased G3A4 RoF

PACT:

  • decreased Mi-24V [AA]'s price from 170 to 135
  • removed all T-64 from both Soviet divisions
  • (39GvMSD) added one card each of T-62MK (= command), T-62M, T-62M1 & T-62MV
  • (39GvMSD) added one card of Su-27S fighter
  • (79GvTD) added one card of T-62M1
