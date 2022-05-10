New patch released!

Hi commanders!
Here is an update to WARNO with a whole bunch of important additions, fixes and adjustments.
Be sure to check out the list below.
FEATURES:
- introducing the new T-62 tank line
- introducing the new Su-27S
- introducing the proper GAZ-66 model
- updated the style of the "Outdated mod" window
- improved lisibility in the air wing panel
- improved navigation with arrow keys in the armory and in the battlegroup builder
- improved the movement behavior of the helicopters when using a move&attack order
BUG FIXES:
- fixed AR and the MMG weapons that were ineffective against light vehicles
- fixed aircraft's aggro
- fixed some discrepancies with veterancy choices, allowing to chose a single same plane at two different levels
- AI artillery (and smart orders) won't shoot on flying helicopters anymore
- AI will focus less on the forest in Mount River
- AI will no longer send units to their death when it realizes it lost control of a sector
- fixed AI (on Chemical) that would ignore some bridges for its vehicles
GENERIC:
- overhauled aicrafts' prices
- overhauled SPAAGs' prices and RoF
- MMG no longer have an accuracy bonus based on distance + accuracy on the move removed from the info panel
- minimum range increased on MMGs
- reduced bomb damage against armor
- reduced the distance between the planes' bomb release point and their target
- reduced the rockets' supply costs
- increased HE damage on infantry from tank guns & IFV's autocannons
NATO:
- decreased G3A4 RoF
PACT:
- decreased Mi-24V [AA]'s price from 170 to 135
- removed all T-64 from both Soviet divisions
- (39GvMSD) added one card each of T-62MK (= command), T-62M, T-62M1 & T-62MV
- (39GvMSD) added one card of Su-27S fighter
- (79GvTD) added one card of T-62M1
Changed files in this update