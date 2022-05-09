 Skip to content

建筑吧公司 update for 9 May 2022

Update Log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified the way of obtaining some architectural models.
  • Modified the conditions for the expansion of companies into new studios.
  • Notification and persuasion of modifiers.
  • lowering the validity of new resumes to 3 weeks.
  • probability of obtaining two resumes at once.
  • the option of systematically recording expenses for each search of resumes.
  • optimization of the problem of lagging of published papers.
  • fixing the problem of overlapping real estate text.
  • modified some UI text.
  • repaired the perspective switching problem.
  • added dual-server switching.
