- Modified the way of obtaining some architectural models.
- Modified the conditions for the expansion of companies into new studios.
- Notification and persuasion of modifiers.
- lowering the validity of new resumes to 3 weeks.
- probability of obtaining two resumes at once.
- the option of systematically recording expenses for each search of resumes.
- optimization of the problem of lagging of published papers.
- fixing the problem of overlapping real estate text.
- modified some UI text.
- repaired the perspective switching problem.
- added dual-server switching.
建筑吧公司 update for 9 May 2022
Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update