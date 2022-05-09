 Skip to content

Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 9 May 2022

Update 0.5.1 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The release of our Milestone update performed above expectations, it's been very stable. Nonetheless, update 0.5.1 aims to further polish the newly introduced features and content.

Changelist:

  • Updated the race score screen in multiplayer to show the global leaderboard instead of the monthly.
  • Updated the multiplayer menu to show the sign in as a split panel instead of a single large panel.
  • Added a notice in the leaderboards menu that scores are only kept saved in multiplayer sessions.
  • Fixed issue with the popup always having a small box visible behind the original popup message.
  • Fixed issue with leaderboard scores in the race score screen overlapping.
  • Fixed issue where the global leaderboards wouldn't show the player's best actual score over the course of the monthly leaderboards.
  • Fixed pixel border masking issue in the leaderboards menu.
  • Fixed multiplayer room play bar being positioned too high. It now sticks to the bottom of the screen.
  • Fixed the player score panel not being cleared in multiplayer after a race when no player finished.
  • Enlarged the player activity icon while in-game.
  • Added the game option to enable/disable checkpoint visual triggers.
  • Updated the progression bar styling to be more consistent with the general UI style.

