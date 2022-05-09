 Skip to content

Yaengard update for 9 May 2022

Update 3: Melee Engagement & Player Feedback

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new status effect mechanic: Engaged.
  • Added gameplay tips on the travel map!
  • Added on-hover tooltip for stamina to improve clarity!
  • Removed some clutter in some ability descriptions.
  • Fixed a set of perks to work as intended!
  • Updated icons into better versions.
  • Updated camera movement & player positions on the gravesite encounter.
  • Fixed two epic abilities so they function as intended
  • Added icons so it’s easier to change the names of your PCs.
  • Removed looting exploit.
  • Pragmatic Combat 2 Perk now does what it says!
  • Improved descriptions and mechanics of a set of abilities.
  • Fixed all reported typos.
  • Improved text popups to be less cluttered.
  • Improved Ui for isolated & crowded status effects to make combats easier to read.
  • Fixed darkness while underground in Act 1 Main quest if you skip the dialogue.
  • Saving indicator will not break anymore.
  • Epic ability “Become Storm” now works as intended.
  • Swords & Maces are now Martial weapons, not marital (Even if they make great wedding gifts!)
  • Fixed bug where your equipment would try to escape.
  • Fixed multiple Ui bugs in the character sheet window.
  • Fixed visual bug that causes the wrong ability to be used when combined with walking.

