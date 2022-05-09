- Added new status effect mechanic: Engaged.
- Added gameplay tips on the travel map!
- Added on-hover tooltip for stamina to improve clarity!
- Removed some clutter in some ability descriptions.
- Fixed a set of perks to work as intended!
- Updated icons into better versions.
- Updated camera movement & player positions on the gravesite encounter.
- Fixed two epic abilities so they function as intended
- Added icons so it’s easier to change the names of your PCs.
- Removed looting exploit.
- Pragmatic Combat 2 Perk now does what it says!
- Improved descriptions and mechanics of a set of abilities.
- Fixed all reported typos.
- Improved text popups to be less cluttered.
- Improved Ui for isolated & crowded status effects to make combats easier to read.
- Fixed darkness while underground in Act 1 Main quest if you skip the dialogue.
- Saving indicator will not break anymore.
- Epic ability “Become Storm” now works as intended.
- Swords & Maces are now Martial weapons, not marital (Even if they make great wedding gifts!)
- Fixed bug where your equipment would try to escape.
- Fixed multiple Ui bugs in the character sheet window.
- Fixed visual bug that causes the wrong ability to be used when combined with walking.
Yaengard update for 9 May 2022
Update 3: Melee Engagement & Player Feedback
Patchnotes via Steam Community
