Blub Emporium 1.2.0 Is Here!!!

Blub Emporium Version 1.2.0 - Change Log
It's here. By far the absolute largest update of all time, adding every missing Auto-Stocker and Importer, introducing Photo-Mode and the Slot Machine, AND adding the final challenge and a multitude of new Factory Machines. Along with that is the debut of the Dunny Roll, Watermelon and a healthy serving of fixes, balance, and knick-knack items.
ITEMS AND RESOURCES:
- Added "Brazier" (Farm Lighting).
- Added "Mystic Brazier" (Farm Lighting).
- Added "Cosmic Brazier" (Farm Lighting).
- Added "Magic Cauldron" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Mega Pink Cake Table" (Shelf).
- Added "Lunar Liquidator" (Farm Special).
- Added "Slot Machine" (Emporium Special).
- Added "????? ???? ???????" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Dice" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Bathroom Tiles" (Emporium Tile).
- Added "Bright Dome Light" (Emporium Wall Deco).
- Added "Tyre Stack" (Farm Special).
- Added "Watermelons" (Resource Type).
- Added "Watermelon Seed" (Plant).
- Added "Watermelon Stand" (Shelf).
- Added "Watermelon Cultivator" (Farm Special).
- Added "Watermelon Table" (Table).
- Added "Limey Table" (Table).
- Added "Lemon Table" (Table).
- Added "Orangey Table" (Table).
- Added "??? ??????????????" (Emporium Deco).
- Added "Scrap Heap" (Emporium Deco).
- Added "Road" (Farm Deco).
- Added "Impeder" (Factory Other).
- Added "Repeater" (Factory Other).
- Added "Suspender" (Factory Other).
- Added "Teleporter Entrance" (Factory Other).
- Added "Teleporter Exit" (Factory Other).
- Added "Clay Ball Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Ironbark Keg" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Skyscraper" (Farm Deco).
- Added "Street Lamp" (Farm Lighting).
- Added "Park Bench" (Farm Deco).
- Added "Jungle Passage" (Emporium Wall).
- Added "Perilous Passage" (Emporium Wall).
- Added "Capital View" (Emporium Wall).
- Added "Capital Walling" (Emporium Wall).
- Added "Puzzle Box X" (Factory Other).
- Added "Puzzle Present X" (Debris).
- Added "Blub Stage" (Emporium Deco).
- Added "Pulse Detector" (Factory Other).
- Added "Egg Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Strawberry Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Milk Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Blue Wood Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Mystic Shard Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Moonstone Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Lemon Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Cherry Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Tea Leaf Importer" (Hopper).
- Implemented "Ironbark Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Cupcake Display" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Dunny Rolls" (Resource Type).
- Added "Dunny Roll Maker" (Processor).
- Added "Dunny Roll Platform" (Shelf).
- Added "Lemonade Cans" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Water Jug" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Green Model Aeroplane" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Yellow Model Aeroplane" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Heist Blubs Poster" (Emporium Wall Deco).
- Added "Teddy Bear" (Emporium Special).
- Added "?????? ????" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Plains of Malice" (Emporium Wall).
- Added "Potted Lollipop" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Blublets" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Suspicious Replica" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Magma Fall" (Emporium Wall Deco).
- Added "Micro-Emporium" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Micro-Factory" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Dark Clock" (Emporium Wall Deco).
VISUAL:
- Added subtle border around Carbon Fibre tiles.
- Added "Adaptable Tiles" feature, this (defaults to enabled) will cause tiles placed next to dividers in certain circumstances to "conform" to the divider, making the tile transition seam appear masked by the divider rather than next to it.
- The tooltip in the main menu that shows when hovering some menu buttons now renders below the cursor in times when it draws to the left.
- Re-textured Pure Gold Tiles.
- Increased brightness and saturation slightly of the Regal Statue, Unconventional Nuts, and Golden Pedestal to better line up with the other gold items.
- Slightly decreased the yellow-ness of Pure Gold Bricks to make them closer to the Golden tile variants.
- Blub hats rendered by checkouts or similar now take into account placement squish.
- Increased speed of conveyor belts slightly (visually, of course).
- Added subtle border to both the Orange Retro Mountains and Cyan Retro Mountains.
- Added subtle border to the Inferno Wallpaper.
- Added visual stars to the background when using any Totem of Time, which can be disabled in settings (Welcome back, you lot!).
UI:
- Added Photo-mode! Along with the ability to record animated GIFs in-game to show off your factory contraptions or Blubs wandering about! Fully supports custom cropping, filters, temperature, vignettes, and bloom for both still shots and GIFs.
- The Micro-Farm now shows the proportion percentage with tenths for more precision.
GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:
- Added "Pink Cake Mastery" Task Track.
- Added "Hard, Sour, and Heavy" Task Track.
- Added "Like Fine Wine" Task Track.
- Added "Crumpets and Scones" Task Track.
- Added "Admit None" Task Track.
- Added "Theoretically Airborne" Task Track.
- Added "Limited Edition" Task Track.
- Increased value of Luxurious Ship Window: 635 -> 835.
- Increased value of Green Chequered Tile: 30 -> 50.
- Decreased value of Pink, Pale Green, and Mango Yellow Shaded Lamps: 200 -> 160.
- Levelling up now makes the next Blub offer appear in in no more than 4-9 seconds.
- Dark Boulders will no longer "heal", so that auto-harvesters can effectively break them (Credit: Edge).
- Barrel o' Ducks now restocks Mystic Ducks also.
- The Lumber Mill now works with Bluecalyptus trees as well.
- Increased value of Lunar Panels: 3000 -> 3700.
- Increased value of Variegated Shell: 2500 -> 5800.
- Increased value of Crimson Bamboo: 35 -> 150.
- Increased value of Midnight Bamboo: 35 -> 140.
- Lunar Bars now increment their price by 1 at level 90, and then once more at level 120.
- Increased value of Dark Marble: 75 -> 95.
- Increased monetary reward of Temporal Authority: 10000 -> 1000000.
- The Emporium and Factory can no longer be expanded past a 3:1 or a 2:1 ratio respectively.
- Increased value of Black Carpet: 10 -> 35.
- There is now a decreased chance of rolling an already owned importer in token offers even if player is past level threshold to get multiple.
- Decreased Mechanic Mayhem's sale goal: floor((28+(1.38l))/5)5 -> floor((27+(1.33l))/5)5.
- Increased Mechanic Mayhem's run duration: 125+floor((4.3l)/5)5 -> 125+floor((4.4l)/5)5.
- Decreased liquidation requirement for Cosmic Correspondence V: 1000 -> 750.
- Decreased liquidation requirement for Cosmic Correspondence VI: 18500 -> 14250.
- Significantly decreased "The Cosmic Purge" achievement liquidation requirement: 60000 -> 40000.
- Significantly increased value of the Totem of the Sunset: 3750 -> 18840.
- Increased value of Unconventional Nuts: 48675 -> 58675.
- Increased value of Arcade Carpet: 15 -> 40.
- Increased base moonstone offer amount for Blub buy offers: 9-35 (~22) -> 13-39 (~26).
- Moonstone Blub buy offers now scale up in quantity past level 60, up to 5x at level 120.
- Added bulk tea leaf Blub buy offer.
- Slightly increased favourableness of the wheel (all rarities rare and onwards are slightly more common, while common and uncommon slightly less so, ironically).
- Increased value of Cosmic Soil: 80 -> 100.
- Increased XP earnings across the board:
-
Coconuts: 2 -> 3.
-
Prickle Pets: 9 -> 11.
-
Books: 16 -> 19.
-
Strawberries: 5 -> 6.
-
Milk: 7 -> 9.
-
Orange Juice: 17 -> 24.
-
Strawberry Milk: 15 -> 27.
-
Pink Cake: 42 -> 48.
-
Kites: 52 -> 56.
-
Boulder Buddies: 27 -> 32.
-
Ice Sculptures: 13 -> 18.
-
Mugs of Tea: 122 -> 166.
-
Watermelons: 28 -> 30.
-
Water: 5 -> 6.
-
Lemonade: 34 -> 41.
-
Plushies: 9 -> 10.
-
Blue Arcade: 3 -> 4.
-
Orange Arcade: 5 -> 7.
-
Green Arcade: 10 -> 11.
-
Micro-Bowling: 16 -> 18.
- Increased Money earnings:
-
Orange Juice: 22 -> 28.
-
Strawberry Milk: 18 -> 32.
-
Pink Cake: 33 -> 40.
-
Model Rockets: 45 -> 46.
-
Kites: 36 -> 44.
-
Lemonade: 25 -> 31.
- Increased default Slide-Lock undo count: 1 -> 2.
- Added final mail that is acquired upon reaching level 120, having a neat rundown of the stats your file has.
BUGS/TECHNICAL:
- Fixed Sugarcane Sticks Importer not showing its output indicator (Credit: Ducky).
- Fixed back button not being visible in the catalogue if the resource menu was left open when it was opened (Credit: Galxy).
- Fixed Event Altars showing residual focus guide arrows when auto-focused from accepting events.
- Fixed Classy Statues deactivating when the Emporium was open/closed.
- Fixed bug where it was possible to obtain more than one Moonful Cityscape/Sunset Horizon.
- Fixed Hay bales' focus menu allowing the boost stack strength to visually exceed the cap.
- Fixed it being possible to not retrieve any resources from a well on lava harvested by Lunar Harvesters/Reapers (Credit: Edge).
- Added support for inverting camera input in the camera settings.
- Fixed background box of menu tooltips being missing when custom cursor was disabled.
- Fixed bug preventing certain items being given when entitled and missing on a loaded file (such as the demo reward, if done after).
- Fixed mismatched icon on Cosmic Lantern after meteorite is broken (was showing as a Cosmic Torch).
- Fixed Empty Button not being sellable (Credit: Edge).
- Fixed rare visual bug where the accept tick on expansion menus would go light as if they're ready when menu faded.
- Added leaderboard/achievement exemption (for debug/testing) setting ("advanced" key, nonlegit="<savename>").
- Fixed crash that would occur if the first machine polled in a tick was an Unprocessor.
- Fixed tabled Mega Flowers and the like not counting toward offer limits.
- Keyboard cursor now has true support for "holding" select (this may have implications for using it in relation to building/upping quantities).
- Fixed bug where hat force items would persist across saves.
- Fixed potential crash when Harvesters were placed across the top edges of the Farm.
- Fixed rare crash when demolishing the bottom-most item that would increase a resource count from zero.
- Fixed residual back button in the max framerate settings page.
- Changed tick timing internally for the Farm and Factory so that their cycle rates are closer to true (previously the frame that actuated the tick wouldn't progress the time).
- Screenshots taken with photo-mode now will show clouds on at least minimum density even if they were disabled.
- Fixed strange behaviour of north-west rotated pink cake tables where on certain stock thresholds there would be the sign.
- Fixed bug where the camera was unable to be moved vertically with the controller right analogue stick if the cursor was above a UI element.
- Controller X/A input now works for dismissing the initial intro text.
- Corrected Festive Snow Globe not showing as Seasonal in the inventory.
- Fixed bug where clicking the back button in the catalogue would cause an inventory item to be instantly selected if build mode was enabled.
- Changed internal system of text regarding focus menus, possibly fixing text swap glitch.
- Every 750,000 XP earnt past level 120 will now create an archive if the setting is on "every level" (default).
- Removed excess click sound from spinning the wheel.
- Batched together corruption canvas re-bakes to optimise performance.
- Fixed bug causing the border at the bottom of the Farm to vanish when tiles were de-corrupted.
MISC:
- Added "Post" to the end of the Mystic Lamp name in the catalogue to line up with the others, and its actual inventory name.
- Added "Special Thanks" section to the credits (Mentioning the most important thanks of them all).
- Updated focus menu text on the (max level) Cosmic Piggy.
- Added missing "of" in one of the level 20 review sentences.
- Added rock demolishing sound preview upon changing general sound settings.
- Added descriptions for:
- Clock
- Neon Duck
- Sunny Clock
- Winter Hedge
- Picnic Table
- Claw Machine
- Bouncy Ball Machine
- Green Arcade
- Lemonade Vending Machine
- Purple Arcade
- Glitch Arcade
- Orange Arcade
- Retro Arcade
- Barbed Wire Fence
- Interior Coconut Palm
- Interior Cherry Blossom
- Spanner Tree
- Fixed whacky description mistakes for the ice sculpture carver (Credit: Edge).
- Added missing "a" in Sand Castle description.
- Added menu tooltip to Controller page in settings.
- Fixed strange grammar quirk with particular complex mission request combination, thanks agent 'Short Castle' (Credit: Edge).
- Fixed excess space in one of the level 20 review sentences.
- Added "Mechanical Mastermind" achievement.
- Added "Here and There" achievement.
- Added "Well Documented" achievement.
- Added "Fully Indexed" achievement.
- Screenshots taken through the game (i.e. not through Steam) will now end up in a sub-folder called "Photo-Mode".
- Renamed screenshot-related settings to "photo-mode".
- Added additional photo-mode settings option in the graphics settings that have the options to change GIF framerate, and disable shader previewing (for performance).
- Removed the "Shows Stats Overlay" and "Capture Entire Scene" settings from photo-mode preferences as they are now changeable in-game during photo-mode.
- Newly-snapped photos' and GIFs' file locations will be copied to your clipboard by default (can be disabled in photo-mode preferences).
- Added extension to the Blue Arcade description.
- The Newspaper Stack and the Sleepy Cats now uses the grass placement sound.
- Added hint to Cosmic Correspondence V about how to liquidate Amethysts.
- Tweaked controller input to preserve decimals for silkier and more accurate cursor movement.
- The camera is now unable to be moved with the controller if it would otherwise scroll (like in the case of the resource menu or build menu's inventory/tabs).
- Increased default controller deadzone setting: 5 -> 7.
- Initial intro text now only shows once, unless manually configured in settings file.
- Retired initial intro text mentioning early release stages, in favour of a message from myself!
- The Refined Fonts accessibility setting now defaults to enabled.
