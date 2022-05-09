-Added the function to shine the jewel part of the equipped claw and armor while Wild Release.
-Improved the process of Just Dodge.
-Added information about "Level limit" of config to the description of trophies that have Serval level conditions.
-Changed so that the color of the "PARK-MAN" logo changes when you have a Violet MINMI Statue.
-Changed to display a hint of Lucky Beast Type 3 at the bottom of the ending result of Lonesome Serval.
-Added two to Steam achievements.
-Fixed some bugs.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 9 May 2022
Update to Version 1.22.1
