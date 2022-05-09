Update 1.24: Import your own musics

Dear operators,
New Update 1.24 is online. Import your own musics ingame!
How to import: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2805892034
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
IMPORT YOUR MUSICS:
**- Add: Main menu (1)
- Add: Insertion - Land (5)
- Add: Insertion - Helicopter (5)
- Add: Insertion - HALO (5)
- Add: Insertion - Underwater (5)
- Add: Stealth ambiant (10)
- Add: Stealth short ambiant (10)
- Add: Combat ambiant (10)
- Add: Debriefing success (3)
- Add: Debriefing fail (3)**
GAMEPLAY:
- Improve: Spawn logic
- Improve: Increase XP on very large large
- Fix: Camera location of ADS with handgun "Eagle black" and sight "Trijocom RM03"
- Fix: Error of building location on "Enila island" map
- Fix: Weather effects (rain/snow) are visible underwater
- Fix: Some errors of weather
Changed files in this update