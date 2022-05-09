 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Black One Blood Brothers update for 9 May 2022

Update 1.24: Import your own musics

Share · View all patches · Build 8704230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

New Update 1.24 is online. Import your own musics ingame!

How to import: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2805892034

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
IMPORT YOUR MUSICS:
**- Add: Main menu (1)

  • Add: Insertion - Land (5)
  • Add: Insertion - Helicopter (5)
  • Add: Insertion - HALO (5)
  • Add: Insertion - Underwater (5)
  • Add: Stealth ambiant (10)
  • Add: Stealth short ambiant (10)
  • Add: Combat ambiant (10)
  • Add: Debriefing success (3)
  • Add: Debriefing fail (3)**

GAMEPLAY:

  • Improve: Spawn logic
  • Improve: Increase XP on very large large
  • Fix: Camera location of ADS with handgun "Eagle black" and sight "Trijocom RM03"
  • Fix: Error of building location on "Enila island" map
  • Fix: Weather effects (rain/snow) are visible underwater
  • Fix: Some errors of weather
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.