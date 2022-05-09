Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.6

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Added missing Affix changes to Jewellery.

Demon Lord's Regalia can no longer proc itself.

Fixed a bug with various trees, cobwebs and statues that caused the player to be able to "target" them with cursor based Skills.

Fixed a bug that caused Skill Tooltips to not instantly update the Level Requirement text (red/white).

Death's Bow is no longer a 1h.

Fixed a bug that caused Gladiator Stance to proc if you had points in it, but didn't have it active.

Fixed a bug that caused Storm's Reproach to proc from Ailments.

Fixed a few resetting issues with Whirling Death passive - Death Cycle.

Death Cycle can proc once per instance of Whirling Death - this combined with the other changes makes it feel smoother and more consistent and isn't a real "nerf".

Increased the size of one handed swords to 2x3 instead of 1x3.

Improved movement of enemies when they are "seeking" the player.

Updated Whirling Death VFX.

Nerfed Unique drop rate by about 30%.

Reduced drop rate of normal by about 20%.

Fixed a bug that caused Skills that buffed Stats to not remove the instance of the buff when upgrading if the skill was activated, meaning you could stat stack it. The downside to this fix is that when you upgrade skills you will need to recast them (such as exclusives) afterwards. I will try to look into an autocast solution, but hopefully this won't be too cumbersome for the time being!

Updated the lighting in all zones to try and embrace the darker atmosphere of ARPG's.

Shifted a lot of the light to the Player and Skills overall this is to make the game more atmospheric, and combat more impactful.

Fixed an issue with Pet's Stats becoming broken (due to a change last patch).

Fixed a filter bug with Vendor Refresh.

Fixed a bug with Battle Blades being unusable.

Fixed a bug that caused Magic Find, Gold Find and Item Quantity to not display properly on Character Stats Sheet.