Project Sparrow update for 9 May 2022

Patch 0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8703862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Now migrated over to Unreal Engine 5, you won't see much changes on the front end but sets the game up for easier long term changes
  • Game sound will now play in the background (whilst alt-tabbed), so you can hear when a matchmaking queue has popped
  • New server added Asia (Singapore). Middle East (Bahrain) will come in soon, still awaiting approval for this one
  • All maps have undergone slight temporary lighting changes due to the UE5 migration
  • Menu/UI updates due to UE5 migration
  • First round begin timer increased from 10 > 15
  • Now unable to invite users to a party whilst you are in a matchmaking queue
  • Extra checks added to see if you are on the right version when starting the game, if you still experience this issue, please let me know

Temporary Changes:

  • Deathmatch MM games will now end and not auto-rotate to the next map. This is a temporary fix due to a UE5 migration bug

UI:

  • Modal updated
  • Chat display updated
  • Buy Phase/Shop UI has been reworked
  • Renamed 'Buy Phase' to 'Loadout Phase'
  • Loadout dispaly updated

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where players would get 'Transaciton failed' when trying to buy anything from the store
  • Fixed a bug where players wouldn't receive challenge rewards. For previous rewards, you'll get them after completing a matchmaking game
  • Fixed a bug where the estimated wait time wasn't showing
  • Fixed an bug where you could use dash indefinitely whilst sliding
  • Fixed Deathmatch scoreboard not showing players
  • Fixed Deathmatch damage numbers/killfeed showing you killed allies
  • Possibly fixed a bug where the accept/reject message wouldn't show up when matchmaking
  • Possibly fixed a bug where the 'retrying' message would show when matchmaking, succeed but actually not remove the message
  • Possibly fixed a bug where you were unable to use Dash

