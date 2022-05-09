Patch 0.20

Added:
- Now migrated over to Unreal Engine 5, you won't see much changes on the front end but sets the game up for easier long term changes
- Game sound will now play in the background (whilst alt-tabbed), so you can hear when a matchmaking queue has popped
- New server added Asia (Singapore). Middle East (Bahrain) will come in soon, still awaiting approval for this one
- All maps have undergone slight temporary lighting changes due to the UE5 migration
- Menu/UI updates due to UE5 migration
- First round begin timer increased from 10 > 15
- Now unable to invite users to a party whilst you are in a matchmaking queue
- Extra checks added to see if you are on the right version when starting the game, if you still experience this issue, please let me know
Temporary Changes:
- Deathmatch MM games will now end and not auto-rotate to the next map. This is a temporary fix due to a UE5 migration bug
UI:
- Modal updated
- Chat display updated
- Buy Phase/Shop UI has been reworked
- Renamed 'Buy Phase' to 'Loadout Phase'
- Loadout dispaly updated
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where players would get 'Transaciton failed' when trying to buy anything from the store
- Fixed a bug where players wouldn't receive challenge rewards. For previous rewards, you'll get them after completing a matchmaking game
- Fixed a bug where the estimated wait time wasn't showing
- Fixed an bug where you could use dash indefinitely whilst sliding
- Fixed Deathmatch scoreboard not showing players
- Fixed Deathmatch damage numbers/killfeed showing you killed allies
- Possibly fixed a bug where the accept/reject message wouldn't show up when matchmaking
- Possibly fixed a bug where the 'retrying' message would show when matchmaking, succeed but actually not remove the message
- Possibly fixed a bug where you were unable to use Dash
Changed files in this update