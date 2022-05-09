 Skip to content

Blood And Zombies update for 9 May 2022

Alpha 0.8.1 bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8703795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We are pleased to inform you that we have released the Alpha 0.8.1 update. This update has changes to a large number of old bugs and bug fixes in the network game.

List of changes:

  • Fixed a bug with the breaking sound of the last shot
  • Fixed bugs in the main menu related to the lack of a live background and switching buttons
  • Removed the button to start the penultimate wave after the victory
  • Fixed disappearance of bosses shooting zombies and flamethrowers in multiplayer
  • Fixed the bug of invisible kamikaze on the hard level of the game and in the network game
  • Editing textures on locations
  • Editing the sight of Johnson
  • Disable damage after network repair
  • Increased the recoil of weapons when firing through an optical sight
  • Fixed a bug with the destruction of built objects from connected players
  • Fixed a bug of shooting when pressing the Q key
  • Fixed a bug with reloading weapons
  • Fixed the bug of reducing the player
  • Fixed a bug when shooting while running
  • Optimized turret shooting
  • Fixed laser fence bugs
  • Fixed strong drawdowns when the player takes damage
  • Fixed bugs of the starting amount on locations

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!

