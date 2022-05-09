Alpha 0.8.1 bug fixes!

Hello dear players!
We are pleased to inform you that we have released the Alpha 0.8.1 update. This update has changes to a large number of old bugs and bug fixes in the network game.
List of changes:
- Fixed a bug with the breaking sound of the last shot
- Fixed bugs in the main menu related to the lack of a live background and switching buttons
- Removed the button to start the penultimate wave after the victory
- Fixed disappearance of bosses shooting zombies and flamethrowers in multiplayer
- Fixed the bug of invisible kamikaze on the hard level of the game and in the network game
- Editing textures on locations
- Editing the sight of Johnson
- Disable damage after network repair
- Increased the recoil of weapons when firing through an optical sight
- Fixed a bug with the destruction of built objects from connected players
- Fixed a bug of shooting when pressing the Q key
- Fixed a bug with reloading weapons
- Fixed the bug of reducing the player
- Fixed a bug when shooting while running
- Optimized turret shooting
- Fixed laser fence bugs
- Fixed strong drawdowns when the player takes damage
- Fixed bugs of the starting amount on locations
Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!
Changed files in this update