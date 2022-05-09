 Skip to content

I'm on Observation Duty 4 update for 9 May 2022

Achievements!

9 May 2022

The game has achievements now! Rest of the series will get them soon.

Also: remember that I'm on Observation Duty 5 is coming soon:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850550/Im_on_Observation_Duty_5/

