Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.5.0

Updates:
- HP bar of the minerals (rocks and crystals) fades out after mining
- When the mineral has been mined, a time stamp is displayed
- The production "Workers" now has cheaper prices.
(In order to update the price, a new upgrade must be purchased, or you can reset it through the Rebirth function)
- Puppy Skill has been improved and "More EXP" has been expanded (it is recommended to reset the puppy)
- NPC Elli has the function "reset puppy", the puppy will respawn back in the enclosure and the upgrades will be reset (except diamond upgrades).
After the reset, the skill points will be refunded
Fixes and adjustment:
- Upgrade: "Drake Speed" shows the gold 0 after the completion
- Ballots are no longer on the roofs and the climbing aids have been removed
- The strength of the pickaxe is taken into account after a rebirth.
Changed files in this update