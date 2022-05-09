Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.4 Released

New
- Added new 6 buff cards
Improvements / Changes
- Now mines generates only in 3-wall rock rooms
- Increased crit from crit aura from 3/6/9% to 5/10/15%
- Increased Solar Panel energy income from 48/96/192/384/768 to 72/144/288/576/1152
- Increased Uranium Factory energy income from 500/1000/2000/4000/8000 to 1100/2200/4400/8800/17600
- Increased buffs for ammo/energy incomes from 25/50/100/200/400% to 50/100/200/400/800%
Fixes
- Fixed when global damage multiplier doesn't affect on the Railgun shot and on the death beam
- Fixed repeating research if it's exist, now it's skips if a research already exists
- Fixed when already realized hidden spot for drill showed in middle of map
- Fixed when part of enemy spawn point was outside of map
- Fixed when creatures were spawned inside of rocks
- Fixed shift purchase extra global damage takes x5 ore and gives only 1% effect instead of 5%
- Fixed when after lose or win points were changed on result page
- Fixed when some SFX doesn't work
