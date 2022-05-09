 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 9 May 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.4 Released

Build 8703667

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added new 6 buff cards

Improvements / Changes

  • Now mines generates only in 3-wall rock rooms
  • Increased crit from crit aura from 3/6/9% to 5/10/15%
  • Increased Solar Panel energy income from 48/96/192/384/768 to 72/144/288/576/1152
  • Increased Uranium Factory energy income from 500/1000/2000/4000/8000 to 1100/2200/4400/8800/17600
  • Increased buffs for ammo/energy incomes from 25/50/100/200/400% to 50/100/200/400/800%

Fixes

  • Fixed when global damage multiplier doesn't affect on the Railgun shot and on the death beam
  • Fixed repeating research if it's exist, now it's skips if a research already exists
  • Fixed when already realized hidden spot for drill showed in middle of map
  • Fixed when part of enemy spawn point was outside of map
  • Fixed when creatures were spawned inside of rocks
  • Fixed shift purchase extra global damage takes x5 ore and gives only 1% effect instead of 5%
  • Fixed when after lose or win points were changed on result page
  • Fixed when some SFX doesn't work
