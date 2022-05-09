TERAPHOBIA: THE NAVIGATION UPDATE

Hi Everyone! We are nearing the release of The Navigation Update that will hit the game on the 9th of May.
This update is mainly focused on updating the menus and some of the game-play features that are currently in the game. Read below for the details.
USER INTERFACE
- New Main Menu screen | Made the Main Menu better to navigate.
- New Settings Menu | Made the settings Menu better to navigate and added more settings.
- New Join lobby Menu | Made the Lobby Menu better to navigate.
- New Pop-ups when interacting and picking up items.
GAMEPLAY
- Added an Inventory system to store Medkits and other items.
- Added a Chest container to store and share items.
- Added a system where collectables, Keys and Medkits are added to the Inventory
- Added a system where collectables must be placed into a ritual to gain a score
- Added keys to be collected globally
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where some Replications did not work as intended for certain game mechanics.
- Fixed a bug where bones were sometimes not being able to be picked up for 30 seconds. This has now been reduced to 15 seconds as intended.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Olivia to be invincible.
- Fixed a bug that would cause everyone to disconnect when one player left.
- Fixed a bug that would cause frequent crashes when loading into any map.
- Fixed a bug that caused black screens or game crashes when joining a lobby.
Changed files in this update