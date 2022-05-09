Version 0509.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- Fixed a bug that caused certain artifacts to cause fatal errors.
- Fixed another cause that caused the T-pose to occurrence.
<BALANCING>
- The blacksmith's leaping skill has been changed to cause minor damage and push back enemies who bump during the leap.
Unlike other characters, the blacksmith did not have a proper way to overcome the situation in a crisis.
The Unstoppable skill she had instead of Parrying skill required a more fundamental survival technique because the charging time was too long.
But cool down of her leap was increase to 3.5 seconds from 2.0seconds, so I added a exhausted debuff to see the remain cool down.
Perhaps the frequency of crisis will be less than before, and it will be difficult to avoid small attacks due to longer cool down.
I look forward to hearing about this change!
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
- Door does not open after the end of a battle : Analysis in progress
- Unable to scroll map and drawing to pad
Changed files in this update