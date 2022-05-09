 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ENCYCLE update for 9 May 2022

Virtual Kaleidoscopes

Share · View all patches · Build 8703378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update to Encycle brings you more graphical effects to enjoy and a lot of bugfixes.

Enjoy a laid-back , casual experience through a musical landscape that's constantly changing.

Changed files in this update

ENCYCLE Content Depot 1225251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.