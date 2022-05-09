Ragnorium 1.0.4 is now Available!

Hey!
Ragnorium Version 1.0.4 is now available on Steam!
- *New: You can now Modify the Number of Harvestable Objects and Critters that spawn initially on a map during the loadout phase. Modifiers are bound to a range of 0.5X - 2X
- *New: Added SPEED Skill Capsule, which increases Movement Speed by 25%; there is no Speed Cap.
- *New: Added ATTACK SPEED Skill Capsule, which Attack Speed by 20%; there is no Attack Speed Cap.
- *New: Added Zombie Skill Capsule, which gives infinite colonist energy at the expense of 50% Max LIFE.
- *New: Added Flash Skill Capsule, which allows to Quickly Dash-Teleport to the nearby enemy target.
- *New: Added Omni-Slash Skill Capsule, which Quickly Slashes an enemy for +100% extra-base damage with the increased range. Uses 1 AP.
- *New: Added Super Clone Skill Capsule, which increases Colonist Max Level by 5 points, can be stacked. Colonists with 1 and 3 Super Clones Capsules also obtain the Super Accent Powerup effect.
- *Slight Performance Boost to the CPU.
- *Performance Gains to the Objective Loading System and Other Systems that require Random Object Placement.
- *Other/System: Save Files are now also copied over to the C:\Users\<user>\AppData\LocalLow\Vitali Kirpu Productions\Ragnorium\Save\ path just in case.
- *Fixed Bug where the game could get stuck for some time during Loading Screen.
- *Fixed Bug where Main Menu Links would not appear after returning to the Main Menu from the game.
For 1.0.5, i want to introduce new weapons and some new immersive weak enemies that would roam the land.
Enjoy, and stay tuned for more, and thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update