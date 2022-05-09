 Skip to content

Forever Lost: The Altered Cut Playtest update for 9 May 2022

Update notes 9th May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimization using Occlusion Culling
  • Replaced main menu + title screen + loading icon
  • Books, able to walk over
  • End of demo card slide, changes to green/ red + different sound depending on if you slide the correct card
  • Implemented missing sounds
  • Press a button to highlight essential interactables
  • Many small bug fixes (mostly relating to lighting and optimization)
