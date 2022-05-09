Update notes 9th May 2022

- Optimization using Occlusion Culling
- Replaced main menu + title screen + loading icon
- Books, able to walk over
- End of demo card slide, changes to green/ red + different sound depending on if you slide the correct card
- Implemented missing sounds
- Press a button to highlight essential interactables
- Many small bug fixes (mostly relating to lighting and optimization)
Forever Lost: The Altered Cut Playtest update for 9 May 2022
