Patch 0.7.0.6 - Some needed minor fixes!

Build 8703058 · Last edited 9 May 2022 – 09:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Some of these fixes were really needed, so without further ado - the fixes:

A few issues related to ancient stuff (graves, tombs, altars, etc), like them being destroyed if a work order was aborted and the final boss shrine not appearing at all in the "Digging for sanctuary"-scenario. Very sorry about those!

Altars and tombs will not have unbreakable blocks beneath them any more. These were created to avoid weird situations and bugs related to undead spawning/waking, but it was a poor and rather frustrating 'solution'. If you have some of these unbreakable blocks already: Deciphering the altar/tomb above will make the blocks breakable again.

Spider lairs will now spawn and tile correctly and the spiders will not be stuck.

Trees at the edge of the map will always fall "inwards" to avoid bugs and game freezes.

Harvesting risen should not be an option any more, but if so, the loot will not just disappear any more.

Sorry for the bugs, thanks for your support and feedback, I really appreciate it!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias

Also: Two more sounds tracks have been remade and remastered.