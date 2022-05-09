Patch 0.7.0.6 - Some needed minor fixes!

Some of these fixes were really needed, so without further ado - the fixes:
- A few issues related to ancient stuff (graves, tombs, altars, etc), like them being destroyed if a work order was aborted and the final boss shrine not appearing at all in the "Digging for sanctuary"-scenario. Very sorry about those!
- Altars and tombs will not have unbreakable blocks beneath them any more. These were created to avoid weird situations and bugs related to undead spawning/waking, but it was a poor and rather frustrating 'solution'. If you have some of these unbreakable blocks already: Deciphering the altar/tomb above will make the blocks breakable again.
- Spider lairs will now spawn and tile correctly and the spiders will not be stuck.
- Trees at the edge of the map will always fall "inwards" to avoid bugs and game freezes.
- Harvesting risen should not be an option any more, but if so, the loot will not just disappear any more.
Sorry for the bugs, thanks for your support and feedback, I really appreciate it!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias
Also: Two more sounds tracks have been remade and remastered.
Changed files in this update