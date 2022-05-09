All Achievements Working

Exploration
- Kalbi Inn, Serenity Tavern, and Dispatch no longer show chat bubbles while resting
- Keeria's sprite ask it you would like if you would like to change your party in Dispatch Inn
- Dialogue with Reach NPC now use a consistent name when referring to a player
- Fixed additional chests in Reach facility that could continually be looted forever
- NPC's in Kalbi dungeon no longer refer to Noway with the wrong name
- Fixed typos in dialogue with Danielle
- Many spelling mistakes in Reach randomized gear have been fixed
Battles
- Status effects in fight with mother display correctly
- Mother's second and third form now display in the correct position on screen
- New background for fight with mother
- Shuriken ability now attacks multiple enemies
- Blood Claw weapon generally works better than before
- Duel wielding now shows different animation for each hand
- Weapon traits will be used once on the hand they are used with
- Master classes were nerfed to compensate for unintentional buff last patch
Game Plus
- Removed intro tutorial battle for Game+ playthroughs
Achievements
- Kill count achievements fixed
- Immortal gear achievements have been fixed
- Itemless achievement fixed again
- No Escape achievement fixed
For achievements specifically, not all have been completed by anyone. Let me know if you are the first to complete an achievement and I'll honor you by letting you help me name one of the NPC's
Coming Soon (in order of intended release)
- Additional loot rewards for higher level Reach completions
- Cooking crafting system /w foods that give buffs
- Mini farm-sim game for cooking ingredients
- New version of Kalbi Refuge's maps (outside)
- Updated Steam Page
Coming Less Soon
- Act 2
