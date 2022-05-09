World Empire 2027 - Version 3.2.2

Dear players,
- We added exit button in the start page and also the Esc button will work to exit as before.
- Added social buttons at start page.
- Our team continue to Improved game UI, speed and stability.
- Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update