World Empire 2027 update for 9 May 2022

World Empire 2027 - Version 3.2.2

Build 8702828

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

  • We added exit button in the start page and also the Esc button will work to exit as before.
  • Added social buttons at start page.
  • Our team continue to Improved game UI, speed and stability.
  • Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
    ‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

