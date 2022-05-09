05-09 Update Notes

We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.
Bug fixes
Windows: Add OpenGL launch mode
Game stuck at loading under special calendar setting, like Thai calendar
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.
Bug fixes
Windows: Add OpenGL launch mode
Game stuck at loading under special calendar setting, like Thai calendar
Changed files in this update