 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

神都不良探 update for 9 May 2022

05-09 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8702720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Bug fixes
Windows: Add OpenGL launch mode
Game stuck at loading under special calendar setting, like Thai calendar

Changed files in this update

Depot 1681971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1681972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.