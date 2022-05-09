 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Jerez's Arena II update for 9 May 2022

1.0.0.4 Version Released.

Share · View all patches · Build 8702607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Content
  • Proofreading English translations to improve quality.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1837231
  • Loading history…
Depot 1837232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.